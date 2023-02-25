Of the total, 58 victims were found in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba; searches continue for the 7th consecutive day

The number of deaths on the north coast of São Paulo reached 59, according to a bulletin released by the state government on the night of this Saturday (25.Feb.2023). In all, 58 victims were from the municipality of São Sebastião and one was from Ubatuba. The region was affected by heavy rains on February 19, when it recorded 682 millimeters in 24 hours, an all-time record.

Until 7:30 pm this Saturday (Feb 25), 54 dead had been identified, 19 men, 17 women and 18 children. O Fire Department and the Civil defense searches for other victims continue for the 7th consecutive day. On Friday (Feb 24), 180 Marines from navy arrived in São Sebastião to assist in operations.

This Saturday, the government of São Paulo decided to exempt companies that make donations to help survivors of the natural disaster on the north coast. There are 2,251 displaced (they left their homes, but do not need shelter, that is, they can, for example, be with family or friends) and 1,815 are homeless (they are in public or private shelters).

About 43 families and animals rescued in the region are installed in a hotel provided by a financial institution. The Governor of the State, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), was at the scene to speak with the victims.

“It is moving to see the solidarity of Brazilians and companies that have sought us out to offer everything, including the construction of houses, land, etc. They opened the doors of this club and welcomed 43 families offering all meals. As a result, it was possible to release a school where they were temporarily housed and resume activities”he said.

Tarcísio also announced the creation of a state management to monitor the reconstruction work in São Sebastião.

Decree published in Official Gazette of São Paulo, on Friday (Feb.24), declared a private plot of land measuring 10,632 m² in Vila Sahy, in São Sebastião, a public utility for expropriation and construction of housing for homeless and displaced families. Here’s the full (276 KB).

The state governor also stated that he was looking for other safe lands to start work on housing for the survivors of the tragedy. Until this Saturday night (Feb 25), the government had already delimited 3 plots of land for the construction of residences.