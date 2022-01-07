Home page politics

Unusual place for a protest: Cologne Cathedral © Krystof Kriz / Imago

Climate activists disrupted a mass in Cologne Cathedral with a protest on Thursday evening.

Cologne – Twelve men and women wanted to draw attention to the destruction of the environment with banners and loudspeakers and lay down in the center aisle of the church before the start of the service led by an auxiliary bishop, said a spokeswoman for the Cologne police on Friday morning at a dpa request. The repeated requests of the church employees to leave the cathedral, they did not comply.

Domschweizer would then have tried to carry the troublemakers, who offered no resistance, out of the church. Two of them were injured. Rescue workers treated the two Swiss cathedral on the back, it said.

The called police are investigating trespassing and wrote criminal charges against the twelve activists. “A violation of the assembly law must also be checked,” said the police spokeswoman. According to the police, there were no arrests. The investigation continued. Cologne newspapers had reported on the case. (dpa)