Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, are organizing on Saturday the third edition of the “Khalifa University Challenge” for bicycles, with the participation of more than 1,500 competitors from the Emirates and all over the world.

This year's edition of the challenge begins from two starting points: from Abu Dhabi for a distance of 190 km, and from Dubai for a distance of 175 km. Participants in the Abu Dhabi track start the challenge in front of the main campus of Khalifa University in four groups based on speed, and participants in the Dubai track start from the Endurance Circuit. In three groups towards the summit of Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain… The Dubai route adds a new dimension to the 2024 edition of the Khalifa University Challenge.

The challenge aims to increase the spread of cycling, learn about its advantages, and encourage everyone to participate in community sports competitions and activities that support a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University, said: “We are proud to organize this sporting event with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for the third year in a row, with a larger number of cycling enthusiasts joining the challenge, which indicates the spread of awareness of the importance of cycling in Emirati society.” ».

He added, “The challenge comes in line with our commitment to encourage everyone to participate in challenges and activities that help lead a healthy lifestyle through sports.”

Al-Nakhira Al Khaili, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, expressed his happiness at holding the challenge for the third year in a row, and with the new start from Dubai for the first time, which adds more excitement to the event.

He stressed that the large turnout of participants this year reflects the significant increase in fans and practitioners of cycling in the UAE, and enhances awareness of its importance to all members of society. Because it is a sport and an easy means of transportation at the same time, it benefits everyone, contributes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and takes care of the environment.

Al Khaili explained that the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club continues to work on organizing various community bicycle races, challenges and outings in support of fans of this sport.