This BMW M240i with 1,500 hp dances circles around an M2.

That you buy a BMW M240i and think: there is more to it! And then turns it into a crazy project on a bizarre level. This is the story of a once standard BMW M240i that is now good for an incredible 1,500 hp.

No, no LS swap was done here. The project was created with the basic ingredients of the M240i. That might make it even cooler. At the base is a B58. The famous six-in-line turbo petrol engine with a nice soundtrack. Can be tickled well, although this setup proves that you can make it as crazy as you want.

Although it is basically a B58, you cannot get 1,500 hp from such a block without the necessary adjustments. Among other things, the camshafts have been replaced, a new fuel pump has been installed and there is a new turbo on the six-cylinder.

The M240i is an xDrive. Necessary, otherwise 1,500 hp is of no use. The eight-speed automatic transmission has been modified by Pure Drivetrain Solutions to handle the torque and power. Because of course that box takes a lot of beating under load.

The result is astonishing. The BMW manages to cover the quarter mile in 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 281 km/h. Can it be even faster? If the owner wanted to, absolutely. The interior has not been completely stripped, but there is still room for improvement in reducing the weight. You could also make a number of adjustments in the field of aero to improve the streamline so that the record time can be improved by tenths.

In short, the 1,500 hp BMW M240i xDrive is already the fastest in the world. It can be even faster. In the video below That Racing Channel you see the BMW in action. Yes, that's rock solid.

Video

