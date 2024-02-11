New York authorities charged a man with attempted murder 15-year-old Latin American boy arrested as alleged perpetrator of a shooting occurred on Thursday, February 8 in a sporting goods store in Times Square, which left a Brazilian tourist injured.

The New York Police arrested and identified the suspect on Friday as José Alejandro RFof Venezuelan nationality, and as reported this Saturday by the local media 'ABC7', was charged as an adult with two crimes of attempted murder, assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of weapons.

According to law enforcement, José Alejandro and two other boys of similar age carried out the incident on Thursday afternoon at the JD sporting goods store located at the intersection of Broadway and 42nd Street, in the heart of Times Square.

We need the public's help to identify and locate this individual before he hurts anyone else. He has already shot an innocent person and tried to murder a NYC Police Officer Any info? @NYPDTips 1-877-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/0hY8OCo2tP — NYPD Chief of Detectives (@NYPDDetectives) February 9, 2024

The three young people were going to leave the store with several items without the intention of paying and when a security guard asked them to stop at the door, The defendant pulled out a 40 caliber pistol. and aimed at the worker but fired into the crowd, hitting a 38-year-old Brazilian tourist who was in the premises.

The alleged perpetrator managed to flee after that first shot and He shot again at the police officers who were pursuing him, without reaching them, before disappearing; the other two boys were arrested that afternoon.

Law enforcement had posted a poster with a photo of José Alejandro and a reward of $13,500 for anyone who gave the information necessary to catch him.

Less than 24 hours after shooting a woman in Times Square and firing at our officer twice, the suspect is in custody. Thank you to our US Marshal Regional Fugitive Task Force, @YonkersPDand all our @NYPDDetectives who have been working on this case. Once again proving why you… pic.twitter.com/IUNpWkCCGp — Edward A. Caban (@NYPDPC) February 9, 2024

“He shot at the police officers who were chasing him through the streets of Midtown (downtown Manhattan) without a single thought about who I might hit or kill“Police Chief Edward Caban said at a press conference on Friday to announce the arrest, which took almost a day.

José Alejandro and his two companions, also Venezuelans, aged 15 and 16lived in one of the many immigrant shelters established by the city to accommodate the massive arrival of recent months.

*With information from the EFE agency