The UAE is strengthening its leadership in addressing the global climate change crisis with 15 new practical initiatives distributed between national projects and international pledges and memorandums of understanding, to be added to its track record of achievements spanning more than 30 years, in order to achieve several goals, the most important of which is facing the challenge of global climate change, and commitment With all the international agreements it signed, starting with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate, achieving the requirements of sustainable economic development, and ensuring a better future for present and future generations at the local and global levels.

The UAE revealed these new initiatives during the participation of its delegation in the global climate talks hosted by the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in Sharm El-Sheikh, for a period of two weeks, from 6 to 18 November, as the UAE played a pivotal role in communicating with world leaders and participating delegations regarding dealing with the repercussions of Climate change and reduction.

Reducing the effects of the crisis

These new initiatives were distributed as contributing measures to reduce the effects of the global climate crisis, on several sectors such as space, the environment, health, energy, transport and the economy, in addition to the private sector, and they aim in their entirety to achieve a set of goals that push forward the country’s ambitious march to build a low-carbon economy It contributes to protecting the environment, reducing emissions, providing sustainable economic opportunities, and implementing its unprecedented strategic initiative at the regional and global levels to achieve climate neutrality 2050; Due to its firm commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

Wind power project

The first of these initiatives is based on the UAE’s continued consolidation of its pioneering role in activating climate action at the regional and global levels, by expanding its contributions to support the goals of renewable energy in the Arab countries, due to its prominent role in providing clean and sustainable energy for the Arab peoples, and ensuring the state’s commitments related to Achieving climate neutrality, by completing its efforts to spread effective solutions to confront global climate change.

The initiative is summarized in the UAE and Egypt signing an agreement to develop an onshore wind energy project with a capacity of 10 gigawatts in Egypt, as the project is one of the largest wind energy projects in the world. Hassan Allam Facilities.

Green and blue boom

The second initiative is based on the state moving forward with projects it has brought together with countries in the Middle East region on the production of clean energy and sustainable water desalination, which is an indication of the UAE’s keenness on the region’s participation in facing the repercussions of climate change and its effects on water and energy security in the region, and increasing reliance on renewable energy and energy sources. sustainable water and enhancing its stability.

The initiative is represented by the UAE, Jordan and Israel signing a memorandum of understanding during COP27 with the aim of moving forward with clean energy production and sustainable water desalination projects that were announced last year. The signing of this agreement comes within the framework of the “Prosperity” project, which includes two axes: » Which includes the development of a photovoltaic solar power plant with a production capacity of 600 megawatts with a storage system for electric energy in Jordan to produce clean energy and export it to Israel, and the “Blue Prosperity” program, which aims to develop sustainable desalination projects in Israel to supply Jordan with about 200 million cubic meters of water. sweetened annually.

Increasing investments in climate agriculture

As for the third initiative, it is based on increasing the country’s investments in innovation in climate-smart agriculture and food systems at a rate of doubling, as well as increasing innovation acceleration programs in this aspect, to achieve results or outputs that are in line with areas of focus, such as smallholder farmers in low- and middle-income countries, and technologies. Emerging, agricultural research will reduce methane emissions.

The initiative appears through the announcement by the UAE and America through the “Agricultural Innovation for Climate” initiative, which was launched at “COP26” last November, of increasing investments worth more than $8 billion, an increase of $4 billion from its value announced at the moment the initiative was launched, which shows the extent of doubling These investments, the initiative also announced the launch of the Innovation Center, which represents the link between the participants, and revives the dialogue on innovation in climate-smart agriculture and innovation in food systems through joint cooperation and information exchange.

Support the prosperity of the South

The fourth initiative is based on the state’s welcome to join new partners in the platform to accelerate the transformation of the energy system managed by the International Renewable Energy Agency, which the UAE supported by providing $400 million in basic financing during the Glasgow COP26 conference, as the UAE looks forward to cooperating with partners in the platform to provide clean energy and support work climate, and economic prosperity for emerging markets in the Global South.

The initiative is summed up in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” and the Swiss insurance group “Swiss Re” officially joining the platform to accelerate the transformation of the energy system, which aims to raise the necessary funds to expand the scope of financing renewable energy projects in developing countries by In 2030, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank intends to allocate $300 million to support the platform for accelerating the transformation of the energy system, and Masdar’s contribution to this program may reach $200 million, while Swiss Re will provide insurance solutions and studies necessary to hedge against risks. of these important investments.

Funding of the Arab Coordination Group

While the fifth initiative is based on the country’s commitment to promoting a just, comprehensive and equitable transition of energy in developing countries, it will also work to strengthen global partnerships, including South-South cooperation and triangular cooperation, to provide solutions to the needs of climate change adaptation and mitigation for developing countries, and to contribute to climate finance flows.

The initiative is the pledge of the UAE and the vast majority of members of the Arab Coordination Group to provide co-financing by 2030 with a cumulative amount of $24 billion to address the global climate crisis. This commitment will support accelerating the energy transition, increasing the resilience of food, transportation, water and urban systems, and strengthening Energy security of customers and member countries, including least developed countries and small island developing states.

Crimean Climate Coalition

As for the sixth initiative, it is based on the state’s dependence, within its future directions for climate action at the local and global levels, on nature-based solutions in facing environmental challenges, and the expansion of mangrove forest cultivation is one of the most important of these solutions. Mangroves, by planting 3 million mangroves over the next two months, as part of its climate action efforts.

The initiative is summarized in the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s announcement of the global launch of the Crimean Climate Alliance in partnership between the UAE and Indonesia, as the alliance aims to expand the areas of mangrove forests globally as one of the nature-based solutions to meet the challenge of climate change, as Crimea is a carbon store up to four times as much. Wild tropical rainforests also provide fertile areas and safe natural habitats for marine biodiversity.

Transition to a green economy

The seventh initiative is also based on the UAE’s cooperation with the international community in providing expertise in the climate change sector, developing strategic government relations, organizing specialized workshops in this sector, and enabling practical measures for climate policies.

The initiative is the signing of the UAE’s independent accelerators for climate change, and the center for multilateral negotiations, a memorandum of understanding for accelerating the transition to a green economy, which will be necessary to achieve the goal of zero emissions and implement the climate plan to which the UAE has committed itself. The memorandum will also allow the UAE economy to benefit from the global momentum that surrounds measures to address climate change.

Addressing the challenge of plastic waste

The twelfth initiative shows the state’s keenness to further integrate sustainability into the public and private sectors at the local level, because of their role in contributing to preserving natural resources and protecting the environment from the repercussions of climate change, by encouraging the use of reusable products to meet the challenge of increasing plastic waste.

The initiative appears through the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and Majid Al Futtaim Retail, regarding work to enhance awareness and knowledge of the impact of plastic pollution on the environment, by measuring the rate of decrease in greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the initiative of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to switch to alternatives. Reusable plastic bags.

Zero emission vehicles

While the fifteenth initiative is based on the state’s endeavor to take several steps within its efforts to preserve the environment and combat climate change, the most important of which is accelerating efforts to shift towards zero-carbon vehicles and achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. The initiative appears through Bee’ah’s announcement of the signing of the “Zero Emission Vehicles” charter, whereby the signatories to the pledge launched by the United Kingdom during its presidency of COP26, which number about 200 institutions and companies, are working to develop a road map for the complete transition to zero-emission vehicles and buses by 2040.

Reduce transportation emissions

While the ninth initiative is based on the state’s keenness to reduce carbon emissions emanating from maritime transport services and logistics, which represent a large part of the carbon footprint through fleets of ships and transport trucks at ports and stations, as the UAE seeks to develop appropriate solutions as an essential part of the plan to address this problem, with the aim of Reaching net zero emissions. The initiative is represented by the announcement of “DB World”, formerly known as “DP World”, to invest $ 500 million in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in its operations by about 700,000 tons over the next five years. The company’s plans include replacing its global fleet of diesel assets. to electric power, investing in renewable energy, and exploring alternative fuels, underlining its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2040, and achieving net zero carbon by 2050.

Generate electricity from clean sources

The eleventh initiative is based on the state’s keenness to continue the shift towards the energy mix, to achieve much lower carbon emissions, by setting new regulations aimed at generating a large proportion of electricity from clean and renewable sources, which ultimately serves the UAE’s aspirations to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

The initiative is summarized in the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi’s announcement of its endeavor, in partnership with the Department of Energy, to lead a qualitative transformation in the energy mix in Abu Dhabi to achieve much lower carbon emissions in the emirate, by setting new regulations aimed at generating a large proportion of electricity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from clean sources. And renewable by 2035, which is an important step towards achieving the aspirations of the UAE to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. The Authority will also lead a set of framework initiatives to reduce the impact of climate change, including preparing a climate change policy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and a comprehensive strategy for the years 2023-2027.

Employment of rain science

As for the thirteenth initiative, it is based on the country’s continuity amid the increasing challenges of climate change and water scarcity, by employing innovation-based science to find viable solutions to today’s complex water resource challenges, as the UAE, through its scientific institutions, has made great progress in addressing these issues over the past years.

The initiative appears through the announcement by the National Center of Meteorology of the target research areas document for the projects of the fifth round of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, which mainly focuses on two main areas: improving the chances of cloud formation and enhancing precipitation. program in January 2023.

Climate neutrality course

As for the fourteenth initiative, it is based on the country’s declaration of the national path for climate neutrality 2050, which represents the time frame for the mechanisms and stages of implementation of the UAE’s strategic initiative to strive to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, which was announced in October 2021.

The initiative defines the country’s path for the climate ambition ceiling to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, represented by an 18% reduction in emissions compared to the reduction rates targeted in the updated report of the second Nationally Determined Contributions, under the Paris Agreement by 2030, then reaching reduction rates to 60% by 2040, and reaching. Degree of neutrality by 2050.

Employment of space technologies

As for the eighth initiative, it is based on the UAE’s contribution to a positive and effective role in drawing maps to monitor greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to the development of an integrated emissions management system, using space technologies for remote sensing.

The initiative is summarized in the UAE Space Agency’s launch of the “Space Data Complex”; With the aim of providing an innovative system of space data and technologies to meet global sustainability challenges, increasing reliance on space to meet national challenges and searching for solutions through space, in addition to increasing the number of space companies and patents, attracting the best innovators, accelerating the development of space products, and enhancing the contribution of space to solving national challenges. And global, in addition to raising the percentage of scientific research production, improving the quality of life and making use of space to meet national and global challenges.

Carbon removal and sustainability

The tenth initiative is also based on the UAE’s continued support for companies in the renewable energy sector. This is due to its significant role in the transition towards reliance on sustainable energy sources and the acceleration of progress towards achieving global aspirations of climate neutrality.

The initiative is demonstrated by IRENA and General Electric signing a framework agreement to launch a plan to support climate change and energy security agendas for both parties. Cooperation under the agreement includes many key issues, including carbon removal efforts, intellectual leadership, and the adoption of sustainable uses for all sectors. forms of renewable energy.