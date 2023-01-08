Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, is preparing to launch on a long-term mission to the International Space Station, which is scheduled to start in mid-February from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Each of the astronauts: Andrei Fedyaev, mission specialist, William Hoberg, spacecraft pilot, Stephen Bowen, mission commander, and Sultan al-Neyadi, mission specialist.

The health isolation stage is an important factor in the success of space flights in general and scientific experiments, as work is done to maintain the safety of the astronaut crew during this period in a clean environment to avoid infection with any diseases before launching to the International Station, and transferring it to the station.

The “Crow Dragon” launch capsule is characterized by its ability to carry up to 7 passengers to and from Earth’s orbit and beyond, and it is the only spacecraft currently flying that is capable of returning large quantities of cargo to Earth, and it is the first private spacecraft that transports humans to the space station. It also features touch-screen digital interfaces that astronauts use to control the spacecraft, rather than panels full of complicated knobs and buttons. Al-Neyadi completed intensive training in international space agencies, the last of which was obtaining a “specialist” license at the European Pioneers Center “ESA” of the European Space Agency, in the German city of Cologne. This was preceded by training in the Japanese space agency “JAXA” and others, and he also underwent health training. To acquire medical skills, prepare him to deal with emergencies, and include first aid training, and monitoring of vital signs.

The training comes in preparation for the first long-term mission of the Arab astronauts, where the two astronauts spent hours practicing all the skills acquired during theoretical and practical sessions, especially since all the simulators in the training center are an exact copy of those in the International Space Station, and guarantee a comprehensive understanding mission before its launch in mid-February next year.

During the first long-term mission, Al-Neyadi will carry out a series of experiments and advanced research, in order to reach important scientific results about outer space, which fall within the Emirates Astronaut Programme, which will train and prepare a team of Emirati astronauts before sending them into space to carry out scientific missions. different.

The logo of the “SpaceX Crew 6” mission, which Al Neyadi will undertake, during which he will spend 6 months aboard the International Space Station, was announced. The names of the astronauts participating in the main crew of the mission were written on the logo, and the International Space Station, Mars and the Moon also appear. Al-Neyadi’s mission came after the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and Axiom Space, a company specialized in manned space flights and the development of space infrastructure in the United States for space exploration.