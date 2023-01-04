This is the story of Emily, a young teenager who has received a very difficult diagnosis to accept. There 14 year old girl always falls asleep at school and no one can figure out why. Her mother decides to investigate better than her and takes her to different doctors, until it is discovered that the teenager has a brain neoplasm. For that reason she always fell asleep for no reason.

Karen Kinsella, a mother of Greater Manchester, she said her daughter always fell asleep at school. And she often had headaches. So the woman decided to subject her daughter to more thorough examinations, discovering the bitter truth that she was hiding behind those symptoms of hers.

At the hospital, the doctors did several tests and found that she had a brain tumor. Her mother was destroyed, she didn’t know how to deal with her daughter’s pathology, how to be by her side in such a difficult moment for her whole family.

Interviewed by Manchester Evening News, mom said at first she thought drowsiness and headaches were excuses not to study. But the symptoms became more and more frequent, accompanied by involuntary facial grimacing.

Taking a picture of his daughter and sending it to her doctor, the doctor urged her to go to the hospital immediately, where the 14-year-old girl was diagnosed with cancer. In a few days they operated on her to remove the tumor mass.

14-year-old girl falls asleep at school, has severe headaches and makes involuntary grimaces: the diagnosis shocks everyone

Doctors told the family that the cancer was treatable, but not curable. She had radiotherapy, but had to postpone chemo due to a brain hemorrhage and shingles infection.

After completing the 12-month course of chemo, the pathology stabilized. She couldn’t go to school, but given her artistic talents, her art teacher has always been by her side. The disease then returned, she almost risked not making it, but today she is 16 years old and she continues to live her life, also hoping for new treatments.