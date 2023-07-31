A shocking incident occurred on July 24 in the morning, when a 14 year old boy was on the verge of being thrown from a platform of the subway in Brooklyn, United States, after an unexpected collision with an unknown man.

According to Policethe victim was getting out of one of the wagons when the incident took place.

According to eyewitnesses, as the train approached the station Bedford Ave., the child unintentionally collided with the suspect. After the impact, both individuals decided to get off the train and walk towards the platform.

However, apparently the man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, apparently reacted with unexpected anger after the trip, because, according to witnesses, he would have pushed the boy onto the train tracks.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Recognize him? On 7/24/23 at 9 AM, inside the Bedford Ave subway station, a 14-year-old was forcibly shoved into an open track area by this man after a train pulled out of the station. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/1y8D0w4Y07 —NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 28, 2023

Fortunately, according to the authorities, the young man managed to grab hold of the edge of the platform and did not suffer serious injuries.

After the incident, several passers-by alerted the nearby agents and he was later transferred to the Woodhull. Currently, the case is still under investigation and the Police requested that anyone with information related to the culprit please contact them as soon as possible.

