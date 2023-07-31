Flight from Frankfurt to Catania diverted to Malta: the pilot does not fit and plots a course in the shape of a penis

A clear and unequivocal message. This is what the pilot of a Lufthansa flight wanted to send last Friday, after having twice missed the landing at Catania airport. The pilot of flight LH306, which departed from Frankfurt on 28 July at 13.45, then received the order to land on Malta.

As shown by the route recorded on Flightradar24, a site that monitors international air traffic, the pilot wanted to send an eloquent message by tracing an obvious penalty in the Sicilian skies. It is the umpteenth flight to have suffered disruption after the fire of 16 July at Catania airport.

The Sac, the company that manages the Catania airport, explained that in this case the problem concerned an alert for “wind shear”, ie a sudden change in the wind. “Other planes also tried to land a first time, failing so they had to go around and then they managed to do it,” the company told La Repubblica.