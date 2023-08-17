(Dubai) Union

The Dubai Racing Club announced the full program of horse racing at Meydan Racecourse for the 2023-2024 season, which starts on Friday, November 10 and culminates on Friday, March 8, 2024. $30.5 million on March 30th.

The Dubai Racing Club had raised the prize money for the season by 27% compared to the 2022-2023 season, and this included raising the minimum prize money for one run to 165,000 dirhams.

The excitement of major races begins with the inauguration of the (Festive Friday) race on Friday, December 22nd, which will witness six high-ranked races, led by the category two race, the Al Maktoum Mile Championship, with its prize of one million dirhams.

On Friday, January 26th, one of the largest racing evenings in the Middle East will witness the Fashion Friday festival party or the Elegance Day race party, during which exciting fashion shows will be organized on the sidelines of that evening, which will include nine high-class races led by the first category race, the Al Maktoum for the challenge with its large prize money of 3.68 million dirhams, and this race has always been a preparatory round for the Dubai World Cup and many champions won the precious cup.

The (Super Saturday) evening, as a distinguished social event, retains its name and location in the racing calendar on Saturday, March 2, and its runs include the second category race, the Al Maktoum Classic Championship, and the race that was recently upgraded to the third category, the Ras Al Khor Championship, in addition to the Jumeirah Classic Championship (lists ) which was crowned this year by the wonderful filly “Moog” before she went on to capture the title of the ancient British classic 1000 Guineas.

On this occasion, Major General Dr. Mohammed Issa Al-Azab, Executive Director of the Dubai Racing Club, said: “We are pleased to reveal the full details of the Dubai Racing Club racing season program at the Meydan Racecourse, through which we look forward to a season full of excitement, as the program is characterized by diversity and meets the requirements of all segments of horses, both Arabian and purebred. And we hope that the distinguished financial prizes and world-class facilities that we offer will continue to attract the elite of this sport to Dubai.”