The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Bastrykin, said that 139 people died in the terrorist attack at Crocus.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin reported to President Vladimir Putin on the progress of the investigation into the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall at the meeting. He noted that the investigation was able to establish the full chronology of what was happening. 139 people died in the terrorist attack and fire.

The accused in the terrorist attack gave detailed testimony about the customers

Bastrykin said that those accused of committing the terrorist attack gave detailed testimony about the customers.

All the accused, during interrogation and in court, admitted their guilt and gave detailed testimony about the circumstances of the crime, about the customers and persons who assisted in the preparation of the terrorist attack. Alexander Bastrykin Chairman of the RF IC

Three accomplices of the terrorists provided the militants with an apartment and a car, and also transported money, the head of the department noted.

During the arrest, two AK-74 assault rifles, more than 500 rounds of ammunition, 28 magazines and bottles with gasoline residues were found.

In the apartment where the accused lived, investigators seized more than a thousand items relevant to the investigation. More than 200 examinations were carried out, and in addition to traces of their hands, fragments of fabric and tools that were used in preparation for the attack were found, the chairman of the Investigative Committee said. More than 90 examinations have been appointed.

Earlier, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested four accused of committing a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. The court made the decision to select a preventive measure for each person behind closed doors.

32-year-old Dalerjon Mirzoev, 30-year-old Rachabalizoda Saidakrami Murodali, 25-year-old Shamsidin Fariduni and 19-year-old Muhammadsobir Fayzov were detained until May 22, 2024. They were charged with a terrorist attack (Part 3 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). The defendants face punishment up to life imprisonment.

The investigation has established the full chronology of the attack

According to Bastrykin, the terrorist attack was carefully planned and prepared. The investigation established the full chronology of events at Crocus on March 22.

According to the department, terrorists armed with automatic firearms arrived at the parking lot at 18:54 Moscow time and began to wait for spectators. At 19:58 they opened fire on the visitors on the street, then shot all citizens seen in the concert hall, regardless of gender and age.

At 20:11, the militants set fire to Crocus City Hall using gasoline they brought with them in plastic bottles and left the building. Leaving the parking lot, they hit a family with two children at high speed; the minors were hospitalized with serious injuries, Bastrykin specified.

139 people died during the attack

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee said that 139 people died during the terrorist attack, as indicated by the initial results of the investigation.

The head of the department clarified that 40 people died from gunshot wounds, another two from a combination of stab wounds, and 45 from a fire. Two victims died in medical institutions.

182 visitors to the concert hall received injuries of varying severity.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that 93 people are in hospitals, including five children. 53 patients have already been discharged from medical institutions.

The condition of nine victims of the attack, including one child, is assessed as serious, she added. Families of those killed without documentation requirements have already been granted 22 survivor pensions.

Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov said that there are families where children lost both parents during the terrorist attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for support for people in all regions who need it after the tragedy at Crocus City Hall, and to approach this issue non-formally.

Because different life situations occur, someone even lost their breadwinner and so on. Therefore, it is imperative to analyze everything related to this terrible crime. And be sure to help people Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin noted that the capital has already begun one-time payments to the victims and families of those killed in the terrorist attack; 60 people have received them.

He also stated that the city’s hospitals did not lose a single seriously injured person. The city also provides housing and food for relatives who come to Moscow to identify or search for their loved ones.

Previously Sobyanin named shooting at Crocus City Hall was a terrible tragedy and stated on the cancellation of mass events. The same was done in a number of other regions – from the border Kursk region to Chechnya and Chuvashia.