The much appreciated 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is preparing to celebrate its third anniversary, with the duo composed of ATLUS And Vanillaware who promptly set up a live stream entirely dedicated to the great event.

This live will be held on November 28 at 7:00 pm Japanese (that is 11:00 am Italian) on the appropriate channel YouTubeand during its course the proceeds from the player questionnaires will be announced, there will be a special performance of Hu Itoand exclusive merchandising will be shown.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is available for purchase on PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu