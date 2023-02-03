The weekend from 3 to 5 February will coincide with the start of the 2023 season of theInternational GT Challengea category that will kick off the 2023 championship in Australia. The first of the five total appointments scheduled in this calendar, as happened last year, will be that of Bathurst 12 Hours, an event which also presents a novelty compared to 2022 in terms of line-up. In fact, in the entry list there was no MotoGP legend like Valentino Rossiinstead ready to compete in his first round in the IGTC at the wheel of the BMW M4 GT3 of the Team WRT.

For the ‘Doctor’, this experience will therefore not be synonymous with his first career in this category, but will also be equivalent to his absolute debut on a track like Bathurst. In his long adventure with two wheels, the number 46 had in fact competed in most of the GPs in Oceania on the Philipp Island track, but never at the Mount Panorama Circuita track located in New South Wales. Even before the scheduled test sessions, the nine-time world champion still had the opportunity to do a few laps, providing more than positive impressions on the characteristics of the track: “In my life I have spent a lot of time in Australia, many times in Phillip Island for the MotoGP – explained the 43-year-old from Tavullia in a statement reported by speedcafe.com – the fans are very passionate about motorsport, and it’s always a great feeling. My first time in Bathurst will be very different but the place is amazing and amazing. We walked around, and also the track is amazing, and also all the other pilots say that it is very beautiful. We will wait for tomorrow (today, Friday 3 February, ed) to test the car. Fortunately – he added – I did a lot of good races in Australia, and I also won championships, so I have good public support”.