Lawyer Ivano Iai, does the Cartabia reform represent a step forward or a setback of the criminal process?

«It is a broad provision and does not concern only the criminal trial. It concerns the system of sanctions and restorative justice, and contains a massive intervention on the civil process. Having said that, it seems to me that it suffers from the consequences of the more classic novelistic interventions».

Meaning what?

«It is a reform that covers the gaps that jurisprudence and doctrine deem unnecessary, based on the experience of ongoing criminal trials. Unsystematic reforms, however, those made patchy, always leave aporias, unfortunately. The interventions are not homogeneous with respect to the entire complex of the criminal trial system. Obviously, more than technical choices, they are often political decisions. The legislator chooses where to intervene on the basis of the sensitivity of public opinion and often neglects more important things. And then you can’t carry out such a demanding and complex reform and decide that it will enter into force in a short time…».

Well, just a short time, no.

«In our country the laws enter into force fifteen days after their promulgation. In other countries the vacatio legis lasts for years. In Great Britain, the Freedom of Information Act was passed in 2000, but came into effect in 2005. In those five years, officials were trained. Here, the law on the prevention of corruption and transparency came into force fifteen days after its promulgation and the offices found themselves unprepared to deal with relevant regulatory changes”.

But he didn’t answer me: does Cartabia improve or worsen the system?

«Of course I replied: the reforms, to be ameliorative, must examine the entire structure. Cartabia lacks the three essential pillars to govern a drifting system like ours».

Which ones are they?

“First of all prevention: everything continues to be based on repression. Prevention is one of the tools that Italy is slow to introduce. This was done only with the first anti-corruption law, the Severino, which provided for measures to combat malpractice. After more than ten years, no other legislative intervention has intended to use this legal culture”.

The second pillar?

«A strong decriminalization, which didn’t take place. In order to grab the resources deriving from the Pnrr, we have preferred to streamline the processes, making some crimes that were once prosecutable ex officio, prosecutable on complaint. A choice linked to the haste to speed up processes, sacrificing the guarantee of the rights of the parties. Instead there are so many crimes in our legal system that no longer have a reason to exist”.

For instance?

«Crimes of opinion, building abuses and all crimes punished with a monetary penalty only».

Do you want to save those who devastate the territory?

«No, but in Italy it is truly a taboo topic! In many other advanced legal systems, illegal building is not a crime. It is a violation – and therefore an offense – of an administrative nature, sanctioned as such. If there is abuse, the administration tears down the artifact. If, then, at the end of the administrative procedure it turns out that the State has made a mistake, it will remedy and rebuild».

From us?

«A criminal proceeding is activated, which lasts an average of ten years. If the abuse is established, another twenty years pass before the property is demolished. The penal sanction is absolutely ineffective. It is better to decriminalize. The classic penal norm has two parts: a precept and a sanction. Without sanction there is philosophy, not criminal law. The real reduction would take place with decriminalization, which would make this system less hypocritical”.

The third pillar is missing.

“A nice amnesty.”

Really?

“Yup. The last amnesty granted in Italy dates back to 2006. Today we need a strong intervention by Parliament to heal a twofold situation: to cancel old and not serious events, such as those of the many petty crimes. There are still those in prison serving sentences for petty thefts, while those guilty of crimes against the person are out, because they are admitted to alternative measures to prison. The amnesty would make the system a little more coherent. On the other hand, our prisons are incapable of functioning in a constitutionally oriented way. That is, according to the principles established by article 27 of the Constitution, avoiding inhuman and degrading treatment. Suicides in prison have tragically increased. And I’m talking about those who enter prison after a final judgment, with a final sentence. Imagine when, then, an innocent man enters prison! Italy has already been condemned by the European Court for having kept seven human beings locked up in a 4 square meter cell. Our glorified Constitution provides that punishment returns to society an improved person compared to when she entered prison. Today we are witnessing only the opposite phenomenon, because prison is criminal. It comes out worse.”

The interceptions?

«Provisions on interceptions have recently been introduced, aggravating those effects that Nordio fights. Those related to confidentiality. The new regulation proposes the so-called preventive interceptions, i.e. those that can be requested from the public prosecutor even against subjects who are not under investigation, to carry out activities that prevent the most serious crimes of organized crime. But wiretaps are an outdated tool, whatever people say about it».

But did they serve to catch Messina Denaro?

«If they had really been such a useful tool, would they perhaps have taken thirty years to identify him, intercepted as a whole network of subjects close to him was? Unless you think there was interference or ambiguity in the capture, this means of looking for evidence has not worked. If whoever granted him the house or sold the car or the doctor who prescribed the pills or whoever got him the jewels had lived for thirty years without using any IT, telematic or telephone means, I would have understood the difficulty of tracing to the fugitive, but it seems to me more serious to think that the interceptive tool didn’t work. And then, let’s be frank: wiretapping is a convenient but dangerous tool for the judicial authority. The transcriptionist often confuses the words or orients or alters them: “sorry… I forgot it when I transcribed it in the notebook…”. Meanwhile, the intercepted person is arrested and “mascariato” in the newspapers. There are cases in which to make it clear to the proceeding judicial authority that there has been an omission it was necessary to wait ten years, with the judgment of the Cassation. The most serious problem of wiretapping is the risk of violating fundamental rights”.

Which?

“In a state where individual freedoms are guaranteed, anyone who wants to keep their intimate information confidential, which does not affect the structure of the state in any way and does not harm anyone, must be able to do so. Which means that the interceptions cannot be known by other subjects. Especially if they are kept secret like Manzoni’s secrets. Intercepts irrelevant, unusable and above all illegal must be destroyed. And yet they are always there, they are kept».

Is Nordio right to want to bite, then?

«In Germany the intercepted population is a very small number, stratospheric for us. Both through interceptions and through the acquisition of telephone records. The ways to monitor people are not only those of the content of a conversation, but also the place where it takes place, who the interlocutors are, the time of day when you call, how long you spend on the phone, the chronological order of telephone calls… In practically all criminal trials, the printouts of suspects and non-suspects are acquired. We are also united by the entire telematic and IT flow: it is a general check on people’s habits. It is a filing of people. The subject of interceptions is dear to many, even if few have the courage to talk about it as Nordio did. When Pietro Bernardo dei Paganelli became Pope Eugene III, Bernardo di Chiaravalle, his master, wrote to him “Make it a general rule to consider suspicious anyone who does not have the courage to say publicly what he whispers in private. And to consider it slanderous”.