Smart Police Stations (SPS) across the Emirate of Dubai witnessed an increase in the number of transactions submitted by citizens, residents and visitors during the past year, compared to the year before 2022, by 13%, as the smart police stations recorded 121,986 transactions last year, compared to 107,719. Smart transaction in 2022.

Director of the General Department of Logistical Support, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee for Smart Police Station Projects at Dubai Police, Major General Ali Ahmed Ghanem, confirmed that citizens, residents and visitors have benefited from 46 services provided by smart police stations in the criminal, traffic, community, permits, and other aspects, by providing services on their own. And 24 hours a day.

He said, “These results achieved by smart police stations demonstrate the Dubai Police’s keenness to translate the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, regarding digital transformation, as His Highness stressed that leadership in the future can only be achieved.” “By adopting solutions that help in this, most notably absorbing advanced technology in various fields, and putting it in optimal employment.”

Major General Ali Ahmed Ghanem praised the interest of citizens, residents and visitors in using the services in smart police stations, thus achieving the strategic goal of Dubai Police in providing services in an easy and smooth manner to the community.

He added: “Smart police stations constitute one of the aspects of smart progress that reflects the efforts of Dubai Police in implementing its plan aimed at completely transforming into smart police stations that operate 24 hours a day to provide smart services without human intervention.”

It is worth noting that the Smart Police Stations (SPS) provide the possibility of registering a criminal report without the need to meet employees, but rather through direct communication through visual communication with investigation officers who speak several languages, as the officers discuss all the details with the customers, and then send them a statement report about the report. For his signature.

The launch of smart police stations came in line with the future directions of the wise leadership to make Dubai the smartest city in the world by shifting from traditional work to smart work. It was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first smart police stations of its kind in the world that operate without human intervention.

13% growth rate of smart transactions last year.