In 1998, Martin Scorsese gave us The Last Temptation of Christ, film about the life of Jesus Christ, where Williem Dafoe played this religious figure. Now, it seems that the famous film director still has a lot to say about Jesus, since his next film will be focused on him once again.

In an interview with the LA Times, Scorsese revealed that he is currently working on a script for a film focused on Jesus and his teachings., which will go into production at the end of this year, or at least he hopes so. This is what the director commented on the matter:

“Right now, 'religion,' you say that word and everyone is up in arms because it has failed in so many ways. But that doesn't necessarily mean that the initial impulse was wrong. Let's go back. Let's think about it. You can reject it. But it could make a difference in how you live your life, even by rejecting it. Don't just dismiss it. That's all I'm talking about. And I say this as a person who will be 81 years old in a couple of days. You know what I'm talking?”

This new film is inspired by the book of Life of Jesuswritten by Shūsaku Endō, a renowned Japanese writer. This new film will develop mainly in the present. The director hopes the film will be around 80 minutes long and focus on the core teachings of Jesus in a way that explores the principles but does not proselytize.

In his interview, Scorsese mentioned that after the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon in Cannes in May 2023, he traveled to Italy with his wife, Helen Morris, to attend a conference titled Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination. Afterwards, he met briefly with Pope Francis and later revealed:

“I have responded to the Pope's call to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a script for a film about Jesus.”

We can only wait to see what Martin Scorsese's next film will be about, which could well be your last. On related topics, Killers of the Flower Moon It is now available on streaming services. Similarly, the film director gives his opinion on hero films.

It's strange that Martin Scorsese is so focused on religion lately, but he's a fantastic director, and his work simply hasn't disappointed. This way, I'm sure many of us will be ready to see his new Jesus movie when he hits theaters, probably in 2025.

Via: LA Times