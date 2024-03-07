A few days earlier she had been discharged from the emergency room after experiencing pain in her leg

The Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation for culpable crime, currently against unknown persons, for the sudden disappearance of 12 year old girl of Prata di Pordenone. Natalia Lauren Van Winkle was found lifeless in her bed by her father. The man tried to wake her up and when he realized that something was wrong, he immediately alerted 118. Unfortunately it was already too late.

The medical examiner will now have the task of understanding what the cause was cause of death. The 12-year-old girl had played a game of football and shortly afterwards she had accused a leg pain. She went to the emergency room, but was later discharged and sent home. On the morning of March 5th, her father found her lifeless in her bed, having died a few hours ago. She suspects that her heart stopped during the night.

The man called for help and, while waiting for the ambulance, tried to resuscitate his little girl, guided by telephone from 118. Natalia was the daughter of an American soldier in service at the 31st Fighter Wing of Aviano.

The 12-year-old girl was injured on the playing field

Natalia had been complaining about the pain in her leg to her parents since March 1st. A situation that hadn't alarmed her too much, given the injury on the playing field. Taken to the emergency room, the doctors after her examination had excluding a fracture. The 12 year old had a bit of fever, but the lung ultrasound showed negative outcome. So she was discharged and sent home. What happened on the night between 4 and 5 March could only find an explanation thanks toautopsy examination.

The hypothesis, for now, is that of probable heart problems and a sudden cardiac arrest. The Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation for culpable crime, currently against unknown persons. The investigators have already acquired all the medical files and information from the football team. The community of Prata di Pordenone is shocked, the inhabitants have clung to the pain of her mother and her father.

