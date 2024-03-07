StoreDot is a well-known Israeli company that is currently working on new batteries for electric cars, batteries that promise an incredible charging speed and apparently they should also maintain stable battery life despite low temperatures.

StoreDot: new batteries will have no problems with the cold!

Electric car batteries are not perfect and this is now known. In fact, unfortunately with the arrival of the cold and low temperatures drop not just autonomy of the machines but also charging performance. These problems are now known and there are many companies that are looking for a solution, but apparently StoreDot has succeeded.

As you may know the company in question is working on XFC batteries which promise ultra-fast charging that manages to recover well 160km of autonomy in just 5 minutes. In itself this is an amazing technology, but apparently it doesn't end there, because according to the company these batteries are not afraid of the cold and always maintain constant performance.

In particular, many specific laboratory tests have been conducted which report interesting results. StoreDot cells in fact they reach 80% of capacity if loaded at -10 degrees centigrade, and always at the same temperature they can deliver over 85% of the total capacity. Furthermore, in the case of lower temperatures (-20 degrees) we are talking about 70%.

A nice improvement compared to the past and the forecast is to produce such batteries by the end of the year. There is also no shortage of long-term projects that would reduce the charging time by 160km to 4 minutes instead of 6, and then even to 3 minutes in 2028. There is nothing left to do but carefully observe the evolution of the situation.