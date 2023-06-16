Good Friday! Although the weekend is already here ready for your best outdoor activities, the high temperatures in Mexico City they will continue today so take your precautions and avoid exposing yourself directly to the sun’s rays.

Orange Alert in CDMX

waters! He weather forecast today June 16, 2023 foresees that the population of the capital will experience temperatures between 31 to 33 degrees Celsius in the town halls Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac, Venustiano Carranza and Xochimilco.

In these demarcations, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection activated the Orange alert due to severe weather between 12:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m..

Yellow Alert in CDMX

While the Yellow Alert is activated by forecast temperatures in the municipalities of Cuajimalpa de Morelos, Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta and Tlalpanwhere are anticipated maximum temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius between 12:00 and 19:00 of Friday.

It is recommended to the population use sunblock, wear light-colored clothing; wear sunglasses and a hat or cap.

In a very general way, the Mexico City thermometer will show temperatures between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius after 3:00 p.m.. pay attention because no chance of rain.

This day will be characterized by clear to partly cloudy sky with high levels of ultraviolet radiation. In another bad weather condition for today, poor air quality is recorded with values ​​of 102 points and PM10.

Weather Edomex June 16

The National Meteorological System (SMN) considers that during the morning of this Friday, June 16, 2023 in the State of Mexico, the clear skies and temperate to warm atmosphere.

later there will be hot environment, partly cloudy sky with chance of rain isolated in the State of Mexico.

The estimated maximum temperature today in the territory is 32 to 34°C.

The east component wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.