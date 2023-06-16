In 1925, Adele and Edoardo Fendi founded the fur and leather goods firm that bears their surname in Rome, a city to which it has been linked ever since. “In 1910, when she finished her studies, my grandmother Adele came to Florence because she had relatives who were engaged in leather goods and she wanted to learn the trade, so, in a way, our story began here,” recalls the designer Silvia Venturini Fendi. . That is why the spring 2024 collection of the Roman house has returned to the region where she forged her history to walk as a special guest at Pitti Uomo, the most important men’s fashion fair in the sector.

For once, the central parade of the Florentine catwalk (held from June 12 to 15) was not in the Medici city, but in the leather goods factory that Fendi inaugurated last year, a building built on the ruins of an ancient clay factory. The collection, explained Venturini Fendi before the show, was not only a tribute to work clothes and crafts, but also to the landscape: the natural dyes that stain the fabrics come from native plants. The parade was not limited to having the hills with forests and vineyards that surround the place as a backdrop, but took place in the very backbone of the factory: the assembly line where a legion of craftsmen and craftswomen make the House leather goods, including bags, such as the Baguette or the Peekaboo, which have catapulted this nearly century-old firm to a special position on the podium of contemporary luxury.

In Tuscany it’s hard to be immune to the scenery. The international designers invited to show at Pitti Uomo often take the opportunity to reinterpret the impressive historical and artistic legacy of the buildings that host the shows. In the collection presented on Thursday, June 15 by Eli Russell Linnetz, founder of the California firm ERLthe baroque interiors of the Palazzo Corsini were translated into brilliant fabrics, complex textures and patterns halfway between the glamor —shoulder pads included— and fantasy movies. Her costumes, which recall that Florence is one of the homelands of classical tailoring, are padded armor in metallic tones, and her shirts, with sequins and gemstone appliqués, refer to the imaginary of cinema and opera. It is not for nothing that the title of the collection, Make Believe, alludes to the illusionism of fashion. “I come from the world of cinema, so storytelling has always been fundamental to me,” the designer explained at the collection presentation. His proposal, which includes props made by film and theater artisans, imagines a future in which the Tuscan city has been flooded and a group of Californian surfers arrives in Italy and pokes around in the cloakroom of an old European embassy.

Eli Russel Linnetz (ERL) parade at Pitti Uomo, on June 15, 2023. Giovanni Giannoni

In the Pitti Uomo pavilions the feeling is not so much of invasion as of reunion. The 825 participating firms, with 43% international companies, illustrate a slight shift in direction: there are new young brands, with only one or two editions behind them, and fewer hallowed industry monsters — with the exception of giants like Herno or Brunello Cucinelli—, which confirms the validity of the fair as a fishing ground for trends and beginning brands. And what those brands say is that the streetwear, urban fashion based on garments with roots in sports and identity, is giving way to a new type of sophistication halfway between elegance, sumptuousness and craftsmanship. There are fewer sweatshirts and more silk, velvet, seersucker (cotton with a wrinkled effect), embroidered jackets and brocades, as well as an endless number of fabrics that are difficult to classify and that are inspired by tradition, crafts and folklore. Among the firms to which the giant kering has facilitated sustainable fabrics to organize a parade within the fair. There are recycled fabrics and fibers combined in an imaginative way, with finishes ranging from tweed to jarapa, but also metallic details and touches of shine.

Two of the proposals presented by the Chulaap brand at Pitti Uomo 2023. p3_studio

In turn, the South African designer of Thai origin Chu Suwannapha, founder of the Chulaap brand, presented on Wednesday a special project dedicated to prints and techniques —embroidery, origami or knitting— that recover African motifs. Outside the pavilions, in full sun, a group of men in suits —buyers, industry professionals or influencers— posed for the photographers and defied the signs of the times with the conviction that if the classic suit has survived the empire of the tracksuit, it may also survive the empire of embroidered velvet.