At least 12 civilians were killed Saturday in an attack by suspected terrorists on a town in northern Burkina Faso, local and security sources told AFP on Sunday.
“On Saturday afternoon, armed men attacked Bani,” a town about 40 km from Dori in the Sahel region, said a resident, adding, “We regret that 12 people died, according to a preliminary toll.”
Another witness spoke of “13 dead”.
A security source confirmed the attack, referring to a “large toll”, without specifying the number of victims.
