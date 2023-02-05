LETHAL MEXICAN 🇲🇽🔝!

Luis Puente is still on. The 19-year-old striker @TapatioCD opened the scoring against the @TorosCelayaCD and he already has three goals so far in CL23. pic.twitter.com/CHUWFlzwba

— Liga BBVA Expansión MX (@LigaMXExpansion) February 3, 2023