The basic forces of Club Deportivo Guadalajara have brought out a lot of talent in recent times and there is an element that has sounded for several months and after his participation with the tapatio of the MX Expansion Leaguehis debut with the first team in the First Division could come very soon in the championship.
After scoring at least one goal in the last three dates, the youth striker, louis bridgeyou could receive your first opportunity hand in hand with Veljko PaunovicThis is what the Serbian coach said in an interview with the newspaper RECORD.
“”Yes, of course he can debut this semester. He has already had minutes with us. He is a boy who promises. We have many options up front. We need competition. The tournament is very demanding. Everything is to add up””
– Veljko Paunovic.
The 19-year-old youth attacker has been determined to maintain his good scoring pace since tournaments before and after his recovery from an injury he suffered. At the time when he saw minutes with the Sub-20, he also stood out in the rojiblanca offense and now with a presence in the CD Tapatiohas managed to participate directly in four annotations during the five games that this tournament has played, three goals and one assist.
He has been the benchmark for some of his team’s wins and draws, he is the second best scorer in the tournament and surprisingly his scoring instinct has awakened prematurely in this tournament: all his scores have been before the first 20 minutes of play , one even did it just at minute 1.
Based on the coach’s statements, it will be necessary to pay attention to the player’s actions that could give him an opportunity in the first team, where he could get a position and make a contribution that would be good for the Guadalajara team, since at the moment they barely register four annotations, an average of one goal per game and have players of offensive weight such as Jose Juan Macias and Alexis Vegain addition to the recent departure of Santiago Ormeno.
