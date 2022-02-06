The Dubai Autism Center has announced the expansion of the scope of its clinical services this year, to accommodate the increasing numbers listed in the appointment schedules, with the aim of accelerating the pace of completion of counseling sessions and comprehensive diagnostic evaluation sessions, as well as intervention sessions of all kinds within a record time, by a multidisciplinary team.

The Director General of the Center, Muhammad Al-Emadi, said that the number of students enrolled in the center’s school system this year has reached 115 students, which has led to an increase in the demand for clinical services represented by individual sessions in the center’s clinic, explaining that the center’s administration has initiated the development of new procedures to facilitate access to services. The clinical axis relied on three axes, firstly the physical axis, by contributing to reducing service costs, secondly the time axis, by accelerating the pace of service completion, and thirdly the technical axis, by adopting a number of smart digital systems and programs to provide more accurate and efficient services within Flexible and comprehensive procedures. With regard to the financial axis, Al-Emadi explained that the center’s initiative during the month of April 2021 to provide free counseling sessions for children suspected of having autism, contributed remarkably to encouraging many parents to take the decision to diagnose and early detection of autism, as the number of sessions held until December from Last year to 363 advisory sessions.

He added: “This year, the center adopted a system of reducing clinical service fees according to the number of hours required, starting from 5% to 15% for those whose condition requires four hours or more of individual sessions in both applied behavior analysis, speech therapy, as well as occupational therapy, in addition. To the adoption of discounts for brothers (10%), referrals (5%), and a discount for the Esaad card (20%), which are applied to all clinical services provided in the center.

On the time axis, Al-Emadi confirmed that the pace of booking and completing counseling sessions and comprehensive diagnostic evaluation sessions and issuing their reports takes place in record time, while adhering to the latest globally applied standards for detecting symptoms of autism spectrum disorder and evaluating and diagnosing cases of those affected by it, by a multidisciplinary team considered the largest in the region. Noting the increase in the number of hours of clinical services to 320 hours per month.

Al Emadi also indicated that the center’s clinical services team includes 40 registered behavior technicians, in addition to a number of psychologists, certified applied behavior analysis specialists and assistant certified applied behavior analysis specialists. Al Emadi explained that the issuance of comprehensive diagnostic assessment reports for autism spectrum disorder at the Dubai Autism Center It takes place within a period not exceeding five working days, which is a record time compared to the rest of the centers at the global level.

He stressed the adoption of a number of smart digital systems and programs, most notably the “Yenmo” application, which aims to improve the quality of services provided to people with autism and monitor the development of their skills, in addition to the smart resource planning system for managing and automating many tasks, office procedures and services, and integrating them all into one database to contribute. In providing more accurate and efficient services within flexible and comprehensive procedures.

