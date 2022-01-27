The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Muhammad Al Tayer, revealed that the Dubai Metro has contributed, since its operation in September 2009 until the end of 2020, in eliminating one billion trips by vehicles, while the cumulative total benefits achieved by it amounted to 115 billion dirhams.

He added that it contributed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 2.6 million tons, noting that the authority launched many projects and initiatives to promote mass and sustainable transportation, with the aim of increasing the proportion of trips using sustainable transportation and walking, from about 30% in 2020 to more than 43% in 2030. .

In addition to mass transportation (metro, tram, and buses), the system includes an electronic taxi reservation service, smart rental service (sharing vehicles), on-demand bus service, bicycle rental, electric scooters, and the expansion of the use of smart technologies. .

The standard transportation tariff card (Nol) can be used to pay purchases in 12,000 retail stores, and to enter museums and public parks in Dubai.

This came during his participation in the main session of the Dubai International Forum for Project Management, entitled “Sustainability in Mobility Projects”, with the participation of the Minister of Transport of France, Anne-Marie Edrak, and Professor at Harvard University, Dr. Marc Esposito, and the session was moderated by Sherine Metwally.

Al Tayer said that the Dubai Urban Plan (Dubai 2040) revolves around serving the population and achieving sustainable urban development.

He touched on a number of major projects completed by the authority in a record time without affecting quality and safety, the most important of which are the Dubai Metro, which is the longest driverless metro in the world, with a length of more than 74 km, and the Dubai Water Canal project, which was completed despite complex challenges. Such as the passage of the canal path through three main streets, with a total of 28 lanes, in an area with a complete infrastructure, and a huge network of important service lines. The authority has also completed vital projects during the “Covid pandemic” period, worth more than $5.5 billion, such as the Route 2020 project to extend the Dubai Metro, the Dubai Center for Intelligent Traffic Systems project in Al Barsha, the Shindagha axis, the Infinity Bridge, and the Al Khawaneej axis.

The French Minister of Transport praised Dubai’s infrastructure, which has employed modern technologies in transportation, such as the Dubai Metro, and its experiences in operating self-driving vehicles.

She said that “mobility in the next few years will witness a rapid transformation, similar to what happened in electronic shopping, and we will witness the spread of self-driving vehicles, and the expansion of non-traditional mass transportation,” noting that “sustainability means that mobility is environmentally friendly, in which the means of transportation depend. on electricity and clean energy, and the use of smart technologies in transportation such as the metro and tram.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

