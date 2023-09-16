In a press conference with the Prime Minister-designate of Parliament, Al-Sur indicated that the investigations are focusing on the funds allocated for the maintenance of the two dams, stressing that reports revealed the presence of cracks in them and their need for maintenance.

Meanwhile, Libyan Prime Minister-designate Osama Hammad said that the authorities intend to take precautionary measures that may include isolating the affected areas in Derna from the rest of the regions.

Heavy rains resulting from the Mediterranean storm “Daniel” caused deadly floods and torrential rains in eastern Libya early last week. Two dams were overwhelmed, sending water flowing several meters high through central Derna, destroying entire neighborhoods and sweeping people into the sea.

Floods completely destroy areas in Al Jabal Al Akhdar

The spokesman for the Libyan army, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, confirmed that “Hurricane Daniel” affected more than one million people.

He added that main and secondary roads in the Jabal Al Akhdar areas in the east of the country have been cut off due to the floods. During a press conference that dealt with the latest developments regarding the flood disaster, Al-Mismari said that there are areas in Jabal Al-Akhdar that were completely destroyed by the floods.

11,300 dead and 10,000 missing

On the other hand, the Libyan Red Crescent announced that the death toll from the Derna floods had risen to more than 11,300 people.

The International Red Cross said in a statement to Sky News Arabia, today, Saturday, that “there are more than 10,000 missing people in Derna.”

In its statement to Sky News Arabia, the International Red Cross noted that “random mass burials in Libya hinder aid operations.”

The International Red Cross stressed that “there is an urgent need to provide safe shelters for those affected in Libya.”

This comes as efforts continue to rescue the stranded and recover the bodies, and the authorities have confirmed that there are more than 10,000 missing people in Derna so far.

Earlier, the mayor of Derna warned that the death toll from the flood disaster could exceed 20,000.