Turkish Foreign Ministry: US State Department report accusing children of recruitment is slander

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemned a United States State Department report accusing the country of recruiting children. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called such statements slander and promised to respond to the inclusion of the country in the list of states using child soldiers. The relevant information appeared on website Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“It was expected that the United States, which provides military and financial support to the terrorist organization PKK/YPG [запрещенная в Турции Рабочая партия Курдистана] which forcibly recruits children to participate in terrorist attacks in Syria and Iraq, will face this reality before launching such slander against Turkey,” the ministry said in a statement.

It also emphasizes that Ankara “categorically rejects” all accusations of child recruitment attributed to the country, which is a party to all international documents on the protection of the rights of minors, including those adopted within the UN.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed doubts about the objectivity of the sources on which Washington bases its decisions. In this regard, the department promised that Ankara will give the necessary response “to slander incompatible with the spirit of alliance.”

Previously, the US State Department updated 2023 Trafficking in Persons report, which identifies Turkey as a country that uses child soldiers.