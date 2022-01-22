It should have been the kick-off of the Summer of Love, the Verknipt festival on July 3, 2021. Everyone was looking forward to it: drinking and dancing with thousands of people. But it went horribly wrong. Due to a dubious test policy and congestion at the exit, the festival became the largest corona fire in the Netherlands, more than a thousand people became infected. How, despite meticulous preparation, the corona bomb exploded.

