It should have been the kick-off of the Summer of Love, the Verknipt festival on July 3, 2021. Everyone was looking forward to it: drinking and dancing with thousands of people. But it went horribly wrong. Due to a dubious test policy and congestion at the exit, the festival became the largest corona fire in the Netherlands, more than a thousand people became infected. How, despite meticulous preparation, the corona bomb exploded.
#infections #start #Summer #Love #largest #corona #fireplace #Netherlands
Regional elections Women rose to the majority in regional councils
The gender distribution of regional councils was clearly different from that of almost all councils.23.1. 20:21 | Updated 0:36Ladies rose...
Leave a Reply