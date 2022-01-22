Paula Badosa is getting closer to the possibility of doing something important in a Grand Slam. For now, this Sunday (01:00 Spanish time, Eurosport) they will try to play a quarter-final for the second time, a goal he reached last year at Roland Garros. To do this he will have to win in the round of 16 of the Australian Open madison keys. The 26-year-old American and currently 51st in the world knows what it means to go far in majors. In fact, he has played at least the penultimate round in all four. At the US Open he was a finalist and played the semifinals in Australia and Roland Garros. After a pothole caused by injuries and the pandemic between 2020 and 2021, he seems to be back on his feet.

“I haven’t played against her, but obviously I know her. He likes to play big, he serves very strong, he has a very good forehand, he comes with confidence, that this is always dangerous, to win many games (he took the trophy in Adelaide). But hey, I’m in the second week, there won’t be any easy games and it’s another one in which I’ll have to play at a high level and go for him, because if I don’t go, she’s going to go”. This is how Badosa described the commitment that can ensure a position in the top-5 of the world ranking. She occupies it provisionally, although depending on what she does and the rivals ahead of her in the standings, she can even leave Melbourne as number two, if she turns out to be champion.

Keys, who knocked out compatriot Sofia Kenin, the 2020 champion, in the first round, struggled to beat Wang in the second after taking down Cristian in the second. Badosa comes from overcoming her friend Kostyuk in a tough “battle”, as she described it, and before that she left Tomljanovic and Trevisan quite easily. The American will be a good test to gauge your options for take the only leap left after having won titles in three categories, WTA 250 (Belgrade), 500 (Sydney) and 1,000 (Indian Wells).

Australian Open women’s draw.