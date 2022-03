11-year-old gymnast Kateryna Diachenko was at home with her family when the missile hit their home.| Photo: Disclosure

the gymnast Kateryna Diachenko, 11 years olddied after his home was hit by a missile in Mariupol, one of the cities most devastated by Russian attacks for more than a month.

“She was supposed to conquer the world, but she died buried in the rubble. Can there be any justification for that? Look at this talented girl. She should give her smiles to the world. What are children to blame?” gymnast technique, Anastasia Meshchanenkovto the British newspaper Mirror.

The young athlete’s death was confirmed by Anna Purtova, Member of Parliament of Ukraine. “She died under the rubble of her house in Mariupol when a Russian shell hit her during the day. She could have had a bright future ahead of her as a young Ukrainian champion. But in a second, she disappeared,” she wrote on social media. .

The young gymnast was seen as one of the biggest promises in rhythmic gymnastics after the likes of Anna Bessonova and Ganna Rizatdinova.