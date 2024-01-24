News.com.au: A girl in Australia is allergic to her own tears

An Australian woman was forced to quit dancing because she developed an allergy to herself. About it reports news.com.au.

Health problems for 11-year-old dancer Summa Williams began at the end of 2022. The girl's skin suddenly became inflamed, reddened and began to crack and peel. Williams' mother, 47-year-old Caryn Zimny, initially thought her daughter had a sunburn. However, when she noticed that the girl had fevers at night and her skin was itching, she immediately took her to the hospital.

After an examination, doctors diagnosed the young dancer with a staphylococcal infection. The girl was prescribed antibiotics. “When she took the medicine, the skin on her face and body came off like a snake. The bathroom was full of leather,” Zimny ​​recalls. Doctors later diagnosed Williams with eczema, and she developed something of an allergy to her own tears and sweat. The girl had to quit dancing classes.

According to Zimnya, her daughter loved to dance. “When she looks at her hobby friends, she gets upset and asks, 'Why can't I have skin like them?' “It breaks my heart,” the girl’s mother admitted. Williams is now being treated with an innovative injectable drug. Despite this, she still experiences flare-ups on her face from time to time.

Previously, a resident of the UK complained of frequent yawning and learned about a rare incurable disease. According to the woman, she suddenly began to yawn about 100 times a day.