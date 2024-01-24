Visiting day today on that day Atessa. Europe's largest light commercial vehicle plant welcomed Carlos TavaresCEO of Stellantis, and Jean Philippe LearnedHead of Pro One Business Unit, who personally verified the progress of the modernization work on the production lines of the group's new generation of large vans: Fiat Professional Ducato, Peugeot Boxer, Citroen Jumper and Opel Movano.

Segment leader

“The production excellence of the Atessa plant is recognized worldwide and will be even more so in very competitive LCV market – said Tavares – “Thanks to the skills and commitment of the Atessa employees, whom I would like to congratulate, the production site will continue to perform central role in our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, with which we aim to become a leader in the LCV market worldwide, both in terms of technology and production and in terms of market share and profitability. In some ways, our story began almost half a century ago here, building the best vans on the market together in Italy.”

Meeting with employees

The two Stellantis managers met with the employees of the Abruzzo plant, who said they were proud of what they had done to date but at the same time very determined in continuing the successful path undertaken more than four decades ago. In fact, we are talking about a plant of fundamental importance for Stellantis, for Italy as well as abroad: in this sense, just think that 85% of the vehicles produced in Atessa are exported internationally.

A success story

“With Pro One we want to leverage ours undisputed leadership in the commercial vehicle sector, based on the concept of 'six brands, one strength', which is a strong pillar accounting for one third of Stellantis' net revenues – added Learned – We will continue our success story focusing on industrial and product excellencejust like in Atessa, where the majority of Large Vans are produced, representing 30% of all van sales, contributing decisively to Pro One's overall results.”