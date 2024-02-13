The intention is to recover the understanding prior to the 2017 labor reform; project has already been approved by the Human Rights Commission

Pregnant and breastfeeding women will not be able to carry out unhealthy activities of any degree. This is what the bill (PLS 254/2017) establishes, approved by the CDH (Human Rights Commission) and which is ready to be voted on by the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission).

The author, senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS), explained that the intention is to return to the understanding prior to the 2017 labor reform.

The 2017 Labor reform determined that pregnant or breastfeeding employees would only be removed from maximum unhealthy activities, with relocation to a location without risk to health.

From a medium or minimum degree, the leave would be subject to a medical certificate. If there was no role in the company for safe work, she would be on leave and receive maternity pay during the period.

Paim opposed this change and presented the project to resume the ban on pregnant and lactating women working in an unhealthy environment of any degree.

“It is not by taking away the rights of our people that we will resolve the issue of economic balance, social responsibility and build a fair society”, he said.

The text to be voted on in the economic affairs committee has the rapporteur of Augusta Brito (PT-CE) and recommends the removal of any unhealthy activities for the duration of pregnancy or lactation without prejudice to the employee's remuneration, including the hazard pay.

In 2019, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) declared the requirement for a medical certificate for pregnant and breastfeeding women unconstitutional.

With information from Senate Agency.