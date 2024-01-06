Velashkin wrote on Telegram, “11 dead, including five children. This is what has resulted so far from the strikes on the Pokrovsk region.”

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, expressed her horror at this attack.

“They were just children and were killed because of this war,” she said in a statement.

Rescue operations continued during the night. Pictures posted online by Velashkin showed rescue teams examining large piles of rubble in the dark, as well as a burned-out car.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video speech that Russians must be made to feel the consequences of every such attack.

Velashkin said that Russia used S-300 missiles to launch a series of attacks, and that the main strike targeted the city of Pokrovsk and villages close to it.

He added that the attack indicates that Russian forces are “trying to cause the greatest amount of grief on our lands.”

He said, “Ten were injured. Rescue operations are continuing. As the morning approaches, we will have a clearer picture of the final numbers of those injured.”

Pokrovsk was subjected to Russian bombing yesterday, Friday, and is located in an area under Ukrainian control, about 80 kilometers northwest of Donetsk.

The governor of the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region said that one person was killed in drone attacks around the town of Nikopol, a frequent target of Russian forces on the other bank of the Dnipro River opposite the Zaporizhya nuclear power plant controlled by Russia.

Officials said that three others were injured in Russian bombing of parts of the Kherson region, southwest of Nikopol.

There has been no response yet from the Russian Ministry of Defense to a request for comment on the incident.

A Russian army statement said earlier today, Saturday, that its forces bombed a command point used by a Ukrainian army formation near Pokrovsk.