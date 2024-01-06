EU | The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, is applying to become an MEP

Charles Michel was elected President of the European Council in 2019.

of the European Council chairman Charles Michel intends to run for office in June's European Parliament elections, Belgian De Standaard – magazine says.

The Belgian Michel plans to leave his post in mid-July if he is elected.

Michel was elected President of the European Council in 2019. In March 2022, Michel was re-elected to the position for a second term. The term ends in November 2024. Michel has previously also served as Prime Minister of Belgium.

The 2024 European Parliament elections will be held in all EU member states on June 6-9.

The number of members of the European Parliament is, in accordance with the EU's founding treaties, a maximum of 751. Each member state can have a maximum of 96, but a minimum of six members. In the election period 2024–2029, the number of members of the European Parliament is 720, and the number of members to be elected from Finland is 15. In the years 2020–2024, Finland has had 14 representatives in the European Parliament.