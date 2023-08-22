Riyadh (dpa)

The Portuguese Ottavio Edmilson, the Saudi Al-Nasr player, arrived in Riyadh, after signing a contract with Al-Asfar for 3 years, with a contract amounting to about 102 million euros.

According to sources for the Saudi newspaper, Al-Riyadiah, the Portuguese star receives 42 million euros, his salaries represent the duration of the contract concluded between the two parties, so that in the first season he receives 13 million euros, in the second 14 million, and in the third and final 15 million, in addition to other privileges.

Al-Nasr bought the Portuguese player’s contract from Porto for about 60 million euros, distributed in three installments, of which the Portuguese club gets the first payment.

According to the same sources, the Portuguese player underwent a medical examination at the FIFA Dubai Medical Center, upon his arrival in Dubai, accompanied by Antonio Teixeira, his agent.