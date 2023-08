Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 08:00



A 47-year-old man who was inside a garbage container on Bolos street in Murcia was injured in the early hours of this Monday when he fell into a truck when its contents overturned.

The injured person, whose circumstances have not been revealed, suffered various bruises and was taken by ambulance to the Reina Sofía hospital to receive medical attention.