Double in the derby, double in the Italian Cup. Olivier Giroud is confirming what he knows best: the striker. But in a highlander version. And always for revenge. Because even when everything goes wrong, the French know how to get out of it. A constant since the beginning of his career, when his atypical profile did not seem to guarantee him anything. Giroud, however, has faith, not only religious, but also in his means. For this reason, despite the exclusion of the last few months, at the age of 35 he continues to dream of a place in the French national team, in view of the World Cup in Qatar.