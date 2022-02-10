Parliament The opposition is challenging the government: Question Time live from 4 p.m.

In recent days, the price of petrol and immigration, among other things, have been discussed.

Opposition will challenge the government at the second oral question time in parliament on Thursday. HS shows the question hour live from 4 p.m.

In recent days, politicians have talked about, among other things, the price of gasoline and Ministry of the Interior report, which considers the issuance of residence permits to immigrants who have been in Finland illegally for a long time. These topics may also come up during Question Time.