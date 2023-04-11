Film experts are very critical while fans of the franchise dress as the characters to go to the movies. The only sure thing is that Super Mario Bros. Movie It has been one of the biggest movie hits of the year, and the reasons are clear.

In Mexico, Super Mario Bros. Movie It has been a box office success. And beyond the plot, which has generated both criticism and praise, what has attracted attention is the fact of seeing Mario and other characters that have accompanied several generations over the decades. From the first look at the trailers, it was clear that the film would be a nostalgia hit for many. However, after seeing it in the cinema, we can confirm that there are many references in the story that span all ages.

Taking advantage of the great interest generated by Super Mario Bros. Movie, here we present ten important references that probably were not noticed during the feature, which premiered on April 6. However, it is important to note that this note contains numerous spoilers, so if you have not seen the movie yet, it is suggested that you watch it before reading the note. They were warned!

MARIO TANUKI

In Super Mario Bros. Movie, we can see how Mario uses the iconic tanuki suit, which consists of a full raccoon outfit, and how he uses his tail to hit a Bullet Bill and save the Mushroom Kingdom. This reference is similar to what you see in games of Super Mario.

DONKEY KONG’S RAP

Even though some players didn’t appreciate the rap of donkey kong when it launched in Nintendo 64fans were excited to hear the same song (which was originally a joke) when it appeared donkey kong in the film.

BABY MARIO AND BABY LUIGI

Since his first appearance in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Islandup to the version of Wii of Mario Kartwe have seen Baby Mario and Baby Luigi in various games in the franchise. In Super Mario Bros. Moviewe got to see them in flashbacks of the brothers, as well as a baby version of Peach.

jump man

at the pizzeria Punch Out! in Super Mario Bros. Moviethere is an arcade machine called jump man which is a reference to the first game Mario appeared in, or at least the character Mario later became. In this game, called donkey konga man must climb stairs and dodge barrels to save Pauline from the clutches of donkey kong.

PAULINE

Talking about paulinethe first lady that Mario rescued in the early games of the franchise, in Super Mario Bros. Movie she appears as the mayor of New Donk City, the most important city in the Urban Kingdom which is featured in Super Mario Odyssey.

GAME CUBE

Savvy fans of the franchise immediately recognized the reference to Luigi’s phone ringtone, which is nothing more than the introduction of the GameCube. It was a nostalgic experience!

WORLD 1-2

Who does not remember the second world that Mario descended on in the original NES game? In the movie, we see Mario and Luigi descend to that same level while inspecting the Brooklyn pipes, and a sign can be seen indicating Level 1-2.

PEACH’S CASTLE FROM SUPER MARIO 64

During a scene in the movie, we can see Princess Peach in her castle, where a stained glass window is displayed that is recognized by fans of Super Mario 64. The mural is on the front of the castle, in which Peach appears in profile with her hands on her chest.

NINCEPTION

The film includes the concept of the multiverse, represented by the NES console, an iconic Nintendo device that can be seen in Mario’s room. By the way, it’s not the first time we see Mario playing NES, this is a scene from the first Mario movie that you can watch for free on YouTube… if you know Japanese or don’t mind understanding the plot from context.

MARIO KART 8

In Super Mario Bros. movies we can find one of the most notable references when we see Peach, Toad and Mario customizing their karts, just as it is done in the game of Mario Kart 8. It is a reference that stands out above all others.

