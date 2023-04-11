Ahmed Chaaban (Tunis, Cairo)

Tunisian political analysts supported President Kais Saied’s position, rejecting the International Monetary Fund’s conditions for obtaining a new loan, which he described as “threatening civil peace.” .

The Tunisian president had announced his rejection of the conditions of the IMF, which requested the implementation of structural economic reforms that include lifting subsidies on a large number of basic consumer items. And that civil peace is not a game, and instead Tunisians must rely on themselves.

Tunisian political analyst Othman Hajj Omar confirmed that “President Qais Saeed’s position on the conditions of the IMF is patriotic, sound and correct, and indicates that he has reliable economic alternatives during the coming period,” pointing out that the fund wants to remove the country from the circle of economic and social activity, and this is not Practically possible.

Hajj Omar explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Tunisia is a “social state” mainly at the level of employment and support for basic materials, in addition to the assistance it provides to many needy families, stressing the importance of civil and societal peace for the people.

He pointed out the possibility for Tunisia to turn to seek assistance from Arab and friendly countries to provide the necessary needs, and also to turn to the “BRICS” group and the Bank of Shanghai, but the radical solution remains self-reliance, and to monitor imports, limiting them to food and medicine. And the necessities of energy, machinery and raw materials for the benefit of the national economy.

The political analyst stressed that the Tunisian economy can recover, depending on the people, especially the youth, and that they play their role, in addition to structural reform of production and management facilities, resistance to corruption, and the development of productive capacities from mining and agricultural wealth.

For his part, Tunisian writer and political researcher Munther Thabet warned that the realism, objectivity, and economic and financial data are disturbing and disturbing, and there is a near collapse in the economic system and its relationship to investment, production, and surplus value that was supposed to lead to self-financing.