The end of year season is the perfect opportunity to change that smartphone whose battery is already weak, its power is no longer enough for the constant updates of apps and games, or its structure is simply damaged. During 2024, brands have presented some outstanding devices that we have been able to test for weeks at WIRED en Español. Below is a list of devices you could add to your gift list or consider to replace your personal equipment.

iPhone 16 Courtesy: Apple

The iPhone 16 may seem like an obvious choice, but this year Apple has presented a device with really attractive features. The base version of the iPhone 16 is affordable and, at the same time, has more power than the iPhone 15 Pro, one of the most outstanding of 2023. In addition, it includes the promise of Apple Intelligence, the artificial intelligence system that takes advantage of the power of the company’s extensive language models and operates locally.

The A18 chip and operating system offer 22 hours of video playback. Also, the quality of the integrated cameras is more than proven. In short, a solid option for those who want to update their old iPhone or are looking for their first device from the brand.

Honor

There is a class of users who choose their next phone by carefully considering the camera capabilities. The Honor 200 was designed for them. The Chinese firm has manufactured this terminal with three 50 megapixel (MP) cameras and Sony sensors. In addition, they have developed it in collaboration with the French photography studio Harcourt so that the portrait photos and selfies have a professional quality.