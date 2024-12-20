A five year old boy He died this Friday after falling from a building in Marbella (Málaga), as reported by Emergencies 112.

The event occurred around 5:00 p.m. and they have been several witnesses who alerted 112 due to a minor falling from a building.

The events have taken place in the Las Albarizas neighborhood and the minor, according to sources close to the case, would have fallen from a sixth floor.

The coordinating center activated the National Police, Local Police and 061, whose medical team tried to revive the child but finally He couldn’t do anything to save his life.

The National Police is investigating how this event occurred.