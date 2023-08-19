Al Dhaid (Al Ittihad)

The competitions for the insignia of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, continued for purebred Arab camel races. Al Dhaid Camel Racecourse.

The first half witnessed the victory of “Al-Danglawiya” by Muhammad Khalfan Al-Amri, with a time of 2:6:37 minutes, and in the second half, “flame” by Matar Mubarak Saif bin Gwaith, with a time of 2:7:46 minutes, and in the third half, “excession” by Saeed Rashid Daghish Salem, With a time of 2:7:80 minutes, and in the fourth half, “Shaheen” by Harran Muhammad Abdullah bin Howiden Al Ketbi, with a time of 2:5:63 minutes, “the best timing”, and in the fifth half, “A mission” by Saif Abdullah Matar Al Khasuni, with a time of 2:11:99 minutes, and in the sixth half, “Youth” by Rashid Saif Rashid bin Khasif, with a time of 2:10:41 minutes, and in the seventh half, “Warning” by Ali Muhammad Saeed Al-Qaidi, with a time of 2:9:16 minutes, and in the eighth half, “Makhov” by Rashid Salem Khalfan. Al-Rashdi, with a time of 2:8:36 minutes, and in the ninth half, “Corner” by Khalifa Rabih bin Gwaith Al-Ketbi, with a time of 2:8:76 minutes, and in the tenth half, “Al-Shababiya” by Rashid Musabah Saeed Al-Khasouni, with a time of 2:8:90 minutes.

Matar Ali bin Howiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Sharjah Camel Racing Club, confirmed that the insignia of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, for purebred Arab camel racing, bodes well for a season that bears all the attributes of fun and excitement and enhances the status of the sport of parents and grandparents in future generations, as it The competitions for the badge of the badge of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan contribute to increasing the turnout of all citizens, to continue preserving the ancient heritage related to the sport of camel racing, and to enhance the status of the heritage and instill it in the hearts of the new generation.