Estadão Content
08/19/2023 – 9:30 am

The Justice of São Paulo denied a claim for compensation for moral damages filed by former state deputy Arthur do Val, Mamãe Falei, against federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP). The leader of the MBL asked for a retraction for Boulos having stated that he “was impeached because he went to harass a woman at war there in Ukraine”. Judge Marcela Filus Coelho, from the 1st Court of the Special Civil Court, denied Mamãe Falai’s request because she understood that the harassment actually occurred. “It is clear that he did indeed disrespect women,” she wrote in the sentence.

In the decision, published on Wednesday, the 16th, the judge highlights an audio excerpt in which do Val says that Ukrainian women “are easy, because they are poor”. The audio was recorded in 2022, when the former parliamentarian spent Carnival week in Ukraine with the justification of following the war in the Eastern European country. He was impeached in May last year, for breach of parliamentary decorum, and became ineligible for 8 years.

Regarding the audio, the judge writes: “Although the author (Mamãe Falai) denies the practice of an offensive act, in the audio it is clear that he in fact disrespected women. By saying: ‘I stuck in two mines’, which, according to his opinion, are ‘easy’, he reveals that his intention was to objectify and belittle them, because, also according to his conception, ‘they are poor ‘”.

Coelho also states in the decision that Boulos did not accuse Val of sexual harassment, as described in the MBL leader’s initial petition. “The defendant (Boulos) alluded only to the term harassment, in the sense of impertinent insistence, a fact that occurred. The plaintiff (Mamãe Falei), when reporting that he ‘cheated’ in the ‘easy’ and ‘poor’ ‘mines’, reveals that he was there to harass and belittle anyone facing a war”, he wrote in the sentence.

Another point mentioned in the compensation claim filed by Mamãe Falei concerns Boulos’ statement about the trip having been paid for with public money. The judge considers that, although no evidence has been presented that the travel and accommodation expenses were paid by the treasury, “there is also no demonstration that they were not”.

Deputy Guilherme Boulos should run for Mayor of São Paulo in the next elections, with support from the PT, and emerges as the main opponent to the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). As shown by Estadão, the two reign practically alone in the public articulation to make their candidacies viable in the electoral sprint for 2024