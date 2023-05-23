After losing 4-1 at Empoli on Monday, Juventus, the most successful football team in Italy, fell from second to seventh in Serie A with 59 points. He has two matches left this season.

Juventus is currently moving away from the qualifying positions for the lucrative European competitions next season.

Juventus said on Twitter that “the authorities have informed him of the court’s decision and he reserves the right to file a new appeal with the highest sporting body in Italy.”“.

The authorities had deducted 15 points from Juventus’ balance last January in the case of players transfer, but the highest sports authority in Italy ordered the football authorities to reconsider the case..

In the session that preceded the final ruling, two sources closely related to the matter said that the Public Prosecutor of Football in Italy had requested a deduction of 11 points from Juventus’ balance..

New penalties

Juventus, which is owned by a holding company of the Agnelli family, faces further potential sporting sanctions including more points deductions. .

In a separate case, the FIGC is investigating alleged irregularities in the club’s payments to players as well as dealings with players’ agents and other clubs. .

The Italian Federation last week ordered a new sports trial against Juventus .

It is not yet clear whether any possible penalties that may be applied as part of this new sporting trial will affect the current season or next season. .

Juventus denies any wrongdoing and has said its calculations are in line with the regulations.