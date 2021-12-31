Brooklyn Nets-Philadelphia 76ers 102-110

The Nets (23-10) find Kevin Durant, out for a couple of weeks due to the health protocol, but are beaten at the Barclays Center by the Philadelphia 76ers (19-16), protagonists of a very special collective performance. It was a wonderful match on a technical level, both in terms of individual play and in the attacking construction. Doc Rivers’ team (replaced by assistant coach Dan Burke on the bench) had fun on the court and embraced the competition with method and awareness. Philadelphia has always given the feeling of being able to win since the 1st quarter, colored by 39 points and a certain simplicity in finding the bottom of the retina. Joel Embiid dominated with class and brutality, making everything seem easy in some moments. It is his strength, what sets him apart from all the others. Soft, harmonious and effective executions, combined with an embarrassing physical superiority. For him 34 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals in 32 ‘. Decisive for the Sixers were also, if not above all, Seth Curry (17 points) and Tyrese Maxey (25 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists), both of which were crucial with the three-point shot in final possession. Maxey, in particular, was devastating from the arc with 5/8 shooting and a disarming confidence in the attacking half. Brooklyn played flashes of exhilarating basketball in attack, thanks to the two phenomena again lined up side by side. James Harden finished with a fantastic triple double of 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists (6th of the season), while Durant added another 33 (14 in the 3rd quarter) shooting 13/24 from the field. KD was an authentic show, made even more significant by the fact that it was often marked by one of the NBA’s best defenders, Matisse Thybulle. But, as we know, with Durant, defending very well is not enough. He always decides. The real problem for the Nets in this match was not finding a credible defensive response to Embiid. The difficulties in the three-point shot (7/27) and the 17 turnovers did the rest.