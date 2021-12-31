Surprise at the Barclays Center with the success of Philadelphia. Giannis from applause, the Bucks go into fifth place. Washington finds Beal and beats Cleveland. Covid Nuggets-Warriors emergency canceled
In a program deprived of its highlight, the match between Nuggets and Warriors, 11th match of the season postponed (Denver has not reached the minimum number of 8 players available), the spotlight was on Brooklyn, surprised at the Barclays Center by Joel’s Philadelphia 76ers Embiid, the absolute protagonist with 34 points. The 33 points each scored by Kevin Durant and James Harden were not enough for the Nets. The Milwaukee Bucks in Orlando also win, dragged by the usual Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points), and the Washington Wizards of the recovered Bradley Beal (29 points) against Cleveland.
Brooklyn Nets-Philadelphia 76ers 102-110
The Nets (23-10) find Kevin Durant, out for a couple of weeks due to the health protocol, but are beaten at the Barclays Center by the Philadelphia 76ers (19-16), protagonists of a very special collective performance. It was a wonderful match on a technical level, both in terms of individual play and in the attacking construction. Doc Rivers’ team (replaced by assistant coach Dan Burke on the bench) had fun on the court and embraced the competition with method and awareness. Philadelphia has always given the feeling of being able to win since the 1st quarter, colored by 39 points and a certain simplicity in finding the bottom of the retina. Joel Embiid dominated with class and brutality, making everything seem easy in some moments. It is his strength, what sets him apart from all the others. Soft, harmonious and effective executions, combined with an embarrassing physical superiority. For him 34 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals in 32 ‘. Decisive for the Sixers were also, if not above all, Seth Curry (17 points) and Tyrese Maxey (25 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists), both of which were crucial with the three-point shot in final possession. Maxey, in particular, was devastating from the arc with 5/8 shooting and a disarming confidence in the attacking half. Brooklyn played flashes of exhilarating basketball in attack, thanks to the two phenomena again lined up side by side. James Harden finished with a fantastic triple double of 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists (6th of the season), while Durant added another 33 (14 in the 3rd quarter) shooting 13/24 from the field. KD was an authentic show, made even more significant by the fact that it was often marked by one of the NBA’s best defenders, Matisse Thybulle. But, as we know, with Durant, defending very well is not enough. He always decides. The real problem for the Nets in this match was not finding a credible defensive response to Embiid. The difficulties in the three-point shot (7/27) and the 17 turnovers did the rest.
Brooklyn:Durant 33 (13/24, 3/8 of three, 4/6 tl), Harden 33, Aldridge 12. Rebounds: Harden 14. Assists: Harden 10.
Philadelphia: Embiid 34 (11/23, 3/5 of three, 9/12 tl), Maxey 25, Curry 17. Rebounds: Drummond 10. Assists: Curry 6.
Orlando Magic-Milwaukee Bucks 118-136
Milwaukee (24-13) runs away between 3rd and 4th period and takes home the 5th consecutive success on the Orlando Magic field (7-29) with a stellar Giannis Antetokounmpo with 33 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. The Bucks have shown their greater completeness and depth of the roster, finding the right moment to give themselves the decisive push and win. A very strong team, which knows how to read the games and interpret them, most of the time, in the right way. The Bucks are not NBA champions by accident. Jrue Holiday signed 25 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks, while Khris Middleton finished with 22 points and 6 assists. Excellent impact also for DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins with 15 points (5/7 shooting), 5 rebounds and 2 blocks in 16 ‘off the bench. In the Magic, 39 combined points by the Wagner brothers. Orlando has never been able to limit the attack of Milwaukee, superior in everything.
Orlando:F. Wagner 20 (6/12, 2/3 of three, 6/6 tl), M. Wagner 19, Harris 17. Rebounds: Carter Jr. 10. Assist: Hampton 5.
Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo 33 (13/22, 1/4 of three, 6/6 tl), Holiday 25, Middleton 22. Rebounds: Antetokounmpo 12. Assist: Holiday 7.
Washington Wizards-Cleveland Cavaliers 110-93
Bradley Beal returns after 12 days of absence due to the Covid protocol and takes back his Wizards (18-17), dragging them to the domestic success against the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15). For the Washington star a performance of 29 points, shooting 13/23 from the field, 10 assists and 6 rebounds in 34 ‘. The team coached by Wes Unseld Jr. controlled the 2nd half, building their lead in the 3rd quarter (won 33-21) thanks to a 16-2 run. Washington wasn’t just Beal. Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points (11/17 shooting) and 10 rebounds, while Daniel Gafford posted 5 blocks, as well as 11 points and 9 rebounds. Cleveland was affected by the absences, especially those of Garland and Rubio in the backcourt. Kevin Love’s 24 points and 11 rebounds were useless, as were rookie Evan Mobley’s 21. The Cavs have to find their balance.
Washington: Beal 29 (13/23, 2/5 of three, 1/1 tl), Kuzma 25, Avdija 13. Rebounds: Kuzma 10. Assists: Beal 10.
Cleveland: Love 24 (7/15, 4/10 of three, 6/8 tl), Mobley 21, Okoro / Markkanen 11. Rebounds: Love 11. Assists: Pangos 6.
December 31 – 09:34
