Welcome to day ten of the Australian Open!

Greetings and good morning! Welcome to the live broadcast of the tenth day of the Australian Open! Today the quarterfinals of the men’s and women’s singles draws close with the presence of figures such as Iga Swiatek, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev, who will play for the last places in the semifinals.