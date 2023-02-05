Child was in the region of Haxiu, close to the border with Venezuela, and would be moved to Boa Vista, but he did not resist

A child aged just 1 year and 5 months died this Sunday (5.Feb.2023), in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima, in an advanced stage of malnutrition and dehydration. The information was confirmed by Júnior Hekurari, president of Codisi-YY (District Council for Indigenous Health Yanomami and Ye’Kuana), one of the main leaders of the Surucucu region, in the extreme west of the state and close to the border with Venezuela.

The child had been in serious condition since Saturday and the health teams asked for his immediate removal to Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima, but bad weather prevented the takeoff of the aircraft that would carry out the operation. She was from the Haxiu region, which is about 15 minutes by helicopter from the Surucucu base, where there is an airfield and a Brazilian Army border platoon.

Affected by the presence of illegal mining on their lands, the Yanomami have suffered from cases of malnutrition and diseases such as malaria and pneumonia. In the last 4 years, 570 deaths of children were registered in the territory.

Air base

On a visit to Roraima, the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, said that the air base in Surucucu will be restructured to receive larger planes. The measure will also make it possible to take the infrastructure to set up a field hospital in the region.

She did not provide a timeframe for the implementation of these measures. The Surucucu runway does not operate using instruments and only allows visual flight, which limits access at night or in bad weather.

patient removal

According to the Emergency Operations Center, an interministerial collegiate created by the federal government, in January, 223 patients have already been removed from the indigenous land to the state capital.

In the most recent balance sheet, the operations center also informed that the Casa de Saúde Indígena, in Boa Vista, currently houses 601 Yanomami, including patients and their companions. In addition, there are 50 indigenous people hospitalized at the General Hospital of Roraima and at the Hospital da Criança Santo Antônio, both in the capital.

With information from Brazil Agency.