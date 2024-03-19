The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City has launched an important Security alert before a new type of fraud which has gained ground in recent years, known as 'sugar daddy' or 'sugar mommy'.

This phenomenon, which has become popular in society, is characterized by a financial dynamic where economically solvent people, called 'sugar daddies' or 'sugar mommies', provide financial support or gifts to younger couples. However, behind this apparent generosity lurks risks of scams and fraud.

How does the 'Sugar Daddy' or 'Sugar Mommy' scam work?

The scammers They take advantage of the vulnerability of those who seek this type of relationship, creating false identities, manipulating photos and fictitious profiles to attract their victims. Once contact is established, request money in advance under false pretenses or mislead about their financial capacity.

Recommendations to Sugar Daddy or Sugar Mommy

To prevent falling into these traps, it is essential to be informed and take appropriate precautions. For this reason, the specialists from the SSC-CDMX Cyber ​​Police offer the following recommendations:

■ Thoroughly investigate the person's identity and background before committing to this type of relationship

■ Maintain the privacy of personal and financial information, avoiding sharing details such as bank account numbers or credit card information

■ Be alert for any red flags, such as requests for advance money, discrepancies in information provided, or unusual behavior during communication

■ Be wary of overly generous promises, being skeptical of promises of large sums of money or lavish gifts

■ Avoid getting involved in a financial relationship without having a clear understanding of who the person is

■ Avoid meetings in private or unknown places during first dates

The SSC urges the population to follow these recommendations to protect themselves from possible online fraud and scams, remembering that prevention and caution are essential in the digital age.